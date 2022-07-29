A funny thing happened on the way to the Great Reset

The Great Reset is well underway. The worldwide COVID lockdowns (which may, ironically, were implemented in response to Trump's popularity and success, sparking the rise of Trump-like leaders in other nations) gave the ultimate impetus to get this paradigm-shifting systemic change into motion, though of course its roots stretch back decades. The pandemic, declared the World Economic Forum, presented "a rare but narrow window to reflect, re-imagine, and reset" the world's fundamental economic and social foundation. Amazingly, the WEF already possessed a meticulously crafted plan for the process. Imagine that.

This reset is a cooperative effort by governments, health agencies, financial institutes, the media, tech companies and elements of the public. According to a Hillsdale College article, "The responses [to the pandemic] and their effects included worldwide lockdowns, the collapse of businesses and industries, the adoption of biometric surveillance technologies, an emphasis on social media censorship to combat 'misinformation,' the flooding of social and legacy media with 'authoritative sources,' widespread riots, and mass unemployment."

The pandemic may have been the stimulus, but climate change (communism under a new name) is the (current) excuse to clamp down. As the global elites fly hundreds of private jets to economic forums, they devise ways to keep the rest of us peasants under their heel – all in the name of fighting this manufactured crisis. Essentially, they are using "climate change" as the reason to take over the world.

Sound conspiratorial? Sure it does. The elites are guaranteeing that any objections to their plans sound conspiratorial. But make no mistake, this soulless agenda is being pushed forward at alarming speed.

At a time when even the U.N admits the planet is heading toward food scarcity, governments worldwide are still trying to "out-green" each other by rapidly implementing policies that will have a catastrophic impact on food production and availability. This is why fossil fuels and synthetic fertilizers are abruptly being banned; green energy is being pushed long before the infrastructure is in place to sustain it; gas cars are being phased out in favor of electric vehicles, etc. Oil, gas, food production, banking, technology … the tentacles are ubiquitous and far-reaching. Rights and freedoms are being stripped away. No one, literally no one, can escape their clutches. The collateral damage (so far) is massive.

TRENDING: It's not about 'choice,' it's what we choose

But now, something very interesting is happening. People are objecting.

For some unfathomable reason, people from Central America to China, from Africa to Europe, from Canada to Australia, from the Middle East to South America, are erupting in furious protests at this Brave New World they're being shoved into. I don't know what the elites expected – that the good little sheeple would fall docilely in line, I guess – but to say it's not going according to plan is a massive understatement. Darn it, the world just isn't cooperating.

"[T]he people of the world aren't having it," observed Michelle Edwards in Uncover DC. "As many draconian pandemic measures linger and the climate change agenda ushers in new ones, a remarkable thing is happening – massive protests against the Great Reset and all it encompasses are erupting across the globe.

"The video footage coming out of Sri Lanka right now has been the recurring nightmare of every ruler throughout history," notes Caitlin Johnstone. "[E]very ruler throughout history has spent time envisioning what would happen if a crowd that size decided to storm their base of operation. … If you've ever wondered why so much energy goes into keeping everyone propagandized in our society, this is why. If you've ever wondered why our rulers work so hard to keep us divided against each other, this is why. If you've ever wondered why we're always being instructed to take our grievances to the voting booth even though we learn in election after election that it never changes the things that most desperately need to change, this is why. Our entire civilization is structured around preventing scenes like the one we're seeing in Sri Lanka today."

Now Joe Biden is on the verge of bypassing Congress to declare a national emergency to fight climate change, with a terrifying list of potential powers as a result: Shutting down electronic communications, deploying troops inside the country, suspending the writ of habeas corpus (jailing people without cause), seizing bank accounts, seizing private property (such as food supplies) ... the list is enormous. The left-wing journal The Atlantic detailed this list in 2019, worried these powers might be exercised by Trump. Now that Biden is at the reins, apparently the left is all for it.

As the Independent Sentinel points out, "[Biden] has to pretend something is an emergency to give himself dictatorial powers."

A couple of relevant quotes come to mind. James Madison said, "Crisis is the rallying cry of the tyrant." And H.L. Mencken said, "The urge to save humanity is almost always a false-face for the urge to rule it." See where this is going?

The worldwide demonstrations are a global shift toward nationalism, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Unless they want to become good little sheeple, people have no choice but to rise up and protest. As Johnstone put it, "This is why our political and media institutions act the way they act and why our systems are set up in the way that they are: to keep us from realizing how easy it would be to shrug off the old mechanisms of oppression like a heavy coat on a warm day and build something new that works for all of us. Things will keep getting worse until we find a way to cut through the propaganda brain fog and rise like lions."

Here in America, we'll see what the future brings. The 2022 midterm elections promises to be a bloodbath for the left, but they've stolen elections before and are undoubtedly planning on stealing them again. This time, however, Americans will be watching.

Despite all the chaos and strident refusal to obey, somehow I expect the elites won't give up their goals without a battle – a literal battle. After all, the more peasants they kill off, the better. Whenever tyranny stretches out its ugly claws, death and destruction inevitably follow. That's what the elites want, and it's what they expect.

But before any battles commence, it's always wise to soften up your opponents. That's why the world's progressives are purposefully destroying their own economies. After all, those living in grinding poverty are less likely to make an impact. If your whole focus is to obtain the bare necessities of life, you have no time or energy left over to protest. All the elites have to do is dig in their heels and wait.

The evil of power-lust never ceases to amaze me.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!