Gavin Newsom running for president? Governor targets DeSantis in July 4 ad

'Freedom is under attack'

Published July 3, 2022 at 3:58pm
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., in a Juily, 4, 2022, ad campaign. (Video screenshot)

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., in a Juily, 4, 2022, ad campaign. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new campaign ad, claiming "freedom is under attack" in states such as Florida that are run by Republican governors.

"Your Republican leaders, they're banning books," Newsom says in the ad as images of DeSantis play on the screen. The California Democrat goes on to say Republican governors are also "making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors."

Newsom appeared to be referencing a DeSantis move to reject 41% of the state's math books over concerns that the books used material that included themes of social-emotional learning, Common Core standards and critical race theory, which are all banned under Florida law.

Read the full story ›

