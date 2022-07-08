George Soros: Domestic enemy

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

This quote of George Soros, "The threat to the U.S. from the domestic enemies of democracy is even greater" than the threat from foreign enemies such as China and Russia," is proof that he is more of a domestic enemy of the Constitution of the United States and of our nation.

This Soros quote and the rest of his rant show his attitude of disrespect for the Constitution and for our nation as a whole. This man is an embodiment of evil. He is politically far left and most likely communist since he utilizes the communist tactics of bold lies and reflection of his anti-American ideals.

He is funding many of the anti-American movements and groups that are working against the Constitution and our constitutionally formed representative republic. He does not refer to our nation as a republic, but chooses to call it a democracy, which it was never intended to be nor was it ever formed as a democracy. This constant reference to "our democracy" or "the democracy" in reference to the United States is a communist tactic used to convince people that we are a democracy and is an affront to our Constitution.

That we now have a communistic government is quite clear to those who understand the history of communism in this country. It is very evident in the tactics and the direction the Biden administration has taken in governance. If this movement and administration continue, we will soon be a communist dictatorship rather than the freely elected, constitutionally established representative republic our Founding Fathers left us.

Socialism and communism go hand in hand, and they have never succeeded in developing a strongly positive society or nation. Everywhere these ideologies are established and followed, the nation that adopted them has turned into a weak and impoverished state as the dictatorship sucks all of the wealth up and leaves the workers only enough to maintain the energy to produce so the dictatorship can suck up more. History proves this is true. George Santayana said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

Thankfully, our founders remembered the past and all the failures of the governments of the past. It would serve us well to consider our past and how the constitutional form of government we have had has served us so very well. It is only as we have moved more and more away from that Constitution and its prescribed rules of law in the past 100 years that our nation has reached this point where we have a small group of socialist-communist elitists trying to take over, cancel our Constitution and erect a communist dictatorship in place of our historic representative republic and its successful.

John F. Nice

Our check-writing government

If the government raised taxes across the board on every purchase, incomes and all property by, say, 50%, would not every voting-age citizen be enraged and then demand from every elected official an accounting of their actions?

Well, inflation is that tax, and it cuts into all your savings and into every weekly paycheck. You can afford less and have less left over, just like the government taking it from you in new taxes.

Don't you just love a government that fixes problems by writing checks and funds its existence the same way while creating more problems that can also be fixed by writing more checks?

The policymakers in Worshington can pay bills, control consumption, tilt trade balances and cause international unrest and conflict by inflationary money supply (addictions) with the stroke of a pen.

Tom Kyser

The emotionally unbalanced left

What am I missing? Roe v. Wade was overturned because it covered an area of law outside the jurisdiction of the federal government.

The government had no constitutional right to have declared this a law, so they have now finally withdrawn from a woman's womb and bedroom as the left has been screaming about for decades.

In doing so, the high court has kicked this lawmaking back to each individual state to decide. Where is the problem? Why all the protests and violence? Just lobby your state to make it a law. Majority rules; that how it's supposed to work. SCOTUS just fixed it back to how it should be.

The left has just shown us how stupid, emotionally unbalanced, irresponsible and incompetent they really are. Why would anyone listen to these folks or follow their lead on anything?

Mr. Joe

Rights for murderers?

In your articles, please quit saying "abortion rights." The murderers have no RIGHTS.

Jack

