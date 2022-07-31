A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
German scholars post best-selling version of Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' free online

Nazi leader's antisemitic screed will 'provide political-historical education,' researchers claim

Published July 31, 2022 at 1:58pm
Published July 31, 2022 at 1:58pm
(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- The German research institute that published an annotated scholarly version of “Mein Kampf,” which sold tens of thousands of copies and drew criticism from Jewish leaders on its release in 2016, has put a free and searchable version of Adolf Hitler’s notorious screed online.

In a news release on Thursday, the director of the Munich-based Institute of Contemporary History (IfZ), Andreas Wirsching, said he wanted to fight fire with fire: since the internet is rife with versions of the text “from very dubious sources,” his institute’s “serious, scientifically sound” text would “provide political-historical education in the best sense of the word.”

The intention is to facilitate “scholarly research into the history of Hitler, the German nationalist movement and National Socialism,” Wirsching said. The edition now online includes explications of every chapter and of historical terms, providing context throughout.

WND News Services
