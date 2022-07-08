Germany's largest landlord to restrict heating at night

(ZEROHEDGE) – Two days ago, Germany's second-largest town of Hamburg told residents to prepare for hot-water rationing during certain times of the day due to "an acute gas shortage."

Now, Germany's largest landlord has warned tenants that when the heating season starts in autumn, they will only be able to turn their heat up to 17C (62.6F) between the hours of 11pm and 6am.

In a Thursday announcement, Vonovia said the move was intended to save energy and gas use during the current crisis. The company added that the change won't affect daytime temperatures, and that access to hot water won't be affected, meaning tenants can wash and shower as usual according to The Local.

