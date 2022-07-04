A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Get the f*** out of here!': Squad member Ilhan Omar booed by 10,000 in OWN district

Days after Democrat suggested Minnesota is worse than a refugee camp

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2022 at 12:47pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Ilhan Omar (Photo courtesy Lorie Shaull, Flickr)

Ilhan Omar (Photo courtesy Lorie Shaull, Flickr)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Ilhan Omar smiled through a chorus of boos and jeers at a Somali music festival in her home state of Minnesota over Independence Day weekend.

The squad member made an appearance at a concert featuring Somali singer Soldaan Seraar at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday night, but a viral video shows that much of the crowd was not happy to see her.

Some videos show people chanting 'get out!' at the congresswoman and telling her to 'get the f*** out of here.'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







America's emissions cuts obliterated by foreign coal-plant emissions
Biden and Pelosi turn to 'hysteria' after fall of Roe
Telehealth: The good that came out of COVID
Teachers unions showing 'sharp decrease' in membership
'Get the f*** out of here!': Squad member Ilhan Omar booed by 10,000 in OWN district
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×