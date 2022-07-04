'Get the f*** out of here!': Squad member Ilhan Omar booed by 10,000 in OWN district

(DAILY MAIL) -- Ilhan Omar smiled through a chorus of boos and jeers at a Somali music festival in her home state of Minnesota over Independence Day weekend.

The squad member made an appearance at a concert featuring Somali singer Soldaan Seraar at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday night, but a viral video shows that much of the crowd was not happy to see her.

Some videos show people chanting 'get out!' at the congresswoman and telling her to 'get the f*** out of here.'

Read the full story ›