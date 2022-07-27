A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Ghost tracks' of 88 adults and kids dating back to Ice Age found in Utah desert

Footprints appear when enough water is in ground, disappear when area becomes dry again

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2022 at 3:30pm
Footprints discovered on an archaeological site are marked with a pin flag on the Utah Test and Training Range. (Courtesy photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Approximately 88 human 'ghost tracks' have been discovered in salt flats of Utah's Great Salt Lake desert that are believed to be more than 12,000 years ago and only appear when there is just the right amount of moisture – and then disappear when there it is not.

A team of researchers led by Cornell University determined the prints belonged to adults and children who were walking through shallow water during the Ice Age, when the now dry landscape was cloaked in wetlands. The sand in the water quickly filled in their footprints, but mud underneath kept the prints intact.

Because the sand holds more moisture than the surrounding sediment, the right amount of water will make the footprints stand out among the tan colored ground - but then disappear again when the ground dries up.

Read the full story ›

