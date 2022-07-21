A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldWND MONEY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

GM moving electric car manufacturing jobs to Mexico after Biden praised them over Tesla

Didn't take long for Musk to hit back at hypocrisy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 21, 2022 at 5:22pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Electric vehicles at charging station (image courtesy Pixabay)

Electric vehicles at charging station (image courtesy Pixabay)

(IJR) – The Biden administration – and President Joe Biden in particular – has favored General Motors over Tesla when it comes to electric vehicle manufacturing.

During this year’s State of the Union speech, for example, Biden said, “GM is making the largest investment in its history – $7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.” He didn’t mention Tesla once.

That’s not going to be a good look now that GM announced it’s latest investment in electric vehicle production will be south of the border.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DHS watchdog opens investigation into deleted Secret Service Jan. 6 texts
Hawley grills Biden officials for letting illegals identify themselves with arrest warrants
Russia resumes Nord Stream natural gas deliveries to Europe
China holds 5-day military exercise near U.S. warships in South China Sea
China's mortgage payment boycott spreads as property suppliers refuse to pay their bills
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×