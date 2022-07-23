'Let's Go Brandon' mistakenly stamped on hundreds of official county tax letters

(CBS LOCAL) – A Stanislaus County resident is demanding answers after she and hundreds of others received an official tax letter in the mail stamped with “Lets Go Brandon.”

“I was surprised. I was surprised that somebody was able to access 800 pieces of mail and stamp this on, and no one stopped them,” Vicky Boese told CBS13’s Marlee Ginter.

Boese got a glimpse of the stamp from a friend with the words “Let’s Go Brandon,” which became an internet meme used to insult President Biden after a reporter at a 2021 racing event mistakenly thought a crowd was chanting “Let's Go Brandon,” in reference to Brandon Brown, the winner she was interviewing, but they were chanting “F**k Joe Biden.”

