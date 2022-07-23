A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Let's Go Brandon' mistakenly stamped on hundreds of official county tax letters

'Our office is completely nonpartisan. We didn't have anything to do with it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2022 at 11:28am
(CBS LOCAL) – A Stanislaus County resident is demanding answers after she and hundreds of others received an official tax letter in the mail stamped with “Lets Go Brandon.”

“I was surprised. I was surprised that somebody was able to access 800 pieces of mail and stamp this on, and no one stopped them,” Vicky Boese told CBS13’s Marlee Ginter.

Boese got a glimpse of the stamp from a friend with the words “Let’s Go Brandon,” which became an internet meme used to insult President Biden after a reporter at a 2021 racing event mistakenly thought a crowd was chanting “Let's Go Brandon,” in reference to Brandon Brown, the winner she was interviewing, but they were chanting “F**k Joe Biden.”

WND News Services
