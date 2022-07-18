Here we go again – with monkeypox!

Are we being scammed again with another "pandemic"?

Is this the only play the Democrats have in their arsenal for the mid-term elections?

Don't get fooled again.

The media's playing along.

Big Tech is feeding us their pabulum.

Here we go again.

They're rolling out their favorite ghoul to try to scare us – Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"This is something we definitely need to take seriously," he says. "We don't know the scope and the potential of [monkeypox] yet, but we have to act like it will have the capability of spreading much more widely than it's spreading right now," Fauci said Saturday.

Do they think we're fools?

It's just another self-created crisis that seems so familiar.

But this time, we're onto them. I hope.

They tell us that it's detected throughout most the U.S., with the exception of a handful of states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We're told it's ravaging New York, California and Illinois.

This time the CDC has tracked at least 1,814 probable or confirmed cases in the U.S.

Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said those numbers are "very likely an undercount."

"Whenever you have the emergence of something like this, you are always probably looking at what might be – might be, we don't know – the tip of the iceberg, so that's the reason why we've got to get the testing out there in a much, much more vigorous way," Fauci said Saturday.

Monkeypox is a poxvirus, related to smallpox and cowpox, we're told. The virus generally causes pimple or blister-like lesions and flu-like symptoms such as fever, the CDC explained.

The lesions typically concentrate on the arms and legs, but in the latest outbreak, they're showing up more frequently on the genital and perianal area, which has raised some concerns that monkeypox lesions may be "confused" with sexually transmitted disease.

The virus spreads through close contact – including direct physical contact with lesions as well as "respiratory secretions" shared through face-to-face interaction. Touching objects that have been contaminated by monkeypox lesions or fluids may also risk the spread.

And although monkeypox is definitely NOT an STD, it has mostly been spreading among men who have sex with men.

On Saturday, Fauci said more testing will be done with five commercial testing laboratories coming online, and he expects up to 700,000 vaccines will be distributed to communities by the end of July.

The vaccines are already done! I'm sure they've been thoroughly tested … NOT.

"Because you want to protect the people at risk, not only the people who might have had an exposure that they know of, but also people, by the virtue of the fact that they're in a risk situation, that they need to get vaccinated," Fauci noted.

The U.S. has more than tripled its monkeypox vaccine doses since last week, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. But that supply remains short of what's needed to help control the spread, claim the powers that be.

HHS announced Friday that it has ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of monkeypox vaccines to respond to the outbreak.

Our "public health officials" are said to be racing to halt the spread before the disease becomes endemic in more countries. But CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted that the "transgender community" is overrepresented among the population that has been infected with monkeypox.

Just remember, this is no public-health threat to the upcoming election. We don't need any different kind of voting. This is a tempest in a teapot. Don't be fooled. This is another way to make us get masked up and shoot us up with vaccines – a la COVID-19.

Do you believe Fauci? Just listen to him!

"The good news is that vaccinated and boosted people, particularly those who receive the full component of the boosting, are generally pretty well protected against severe disease," he says, this time regarding COVID-19.

Fauci, who tested POSITIVE himself for COVID last month and was prescribed two separate courses of the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, recommended the drug, which was first authorized for emergency use by the FDA to treat COVID-19 in December 2021, for anyone with the disease who is "high risk" such as those who are 65 and older or immunosuppressed, according to the CDC.

They should take the drug, he said, "in order to prevent them from progressing to severe disease."

The problem with Paxlovid is a rebound effect, which Fauci himself experienced. The CDC describes it as a "recurrence of symptoms or a new positive viral test after having tested negative."

"The fact that we have people who might rebound with a positive test or even with some symptoms happens," Fauci said. "But that's not a reason not to take the drug."

Do you believe this guy?

Fauci still encourages mask-wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, despite mandates being relaxed across the country, including for air travel and public transportation, stating that "masks are still effective regardless of what the variant is."

"Just because people are not wearing masks is not a reason for you not to wear a mask," he said. "You can still protect yourself very well with a properly fitted, adequate mask."

This man is a fool. He has no credibility anymore.

