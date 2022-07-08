Google proposes segregating its businesses into divisions – to avoid antitrust case

By Max Keating

Daily Caller News Foundation

Google has offered to break apart in a bid to avoid greater punishment for antitrust violations from federal regulators, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The tech giant has raised the prospect of separating a major business operation off from Google—the auctioning and placing of online advertisements—to form a separate entity also under the umbrella of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, people close to Google reportedly told the WSJ. It was unclear if the offer would satisfy the Department of Justice (DOJ), which declined to comment on the story, according to the WSJ.

The DOJ has long been investigating Google for monopolistic practices in the digital advertising market, and is preparing a lawsuit that could be filed as soon as this summer, the WSJ reported.

TRENDING: We see nation's divide through different approaches to July 4th

This seems symbolic at best: https://t.co/i5JuevbyHo — Joseph (@JoePWilliams31) July 8, 2022

Jonathan Kanter, the DOJ’s antitrust chief, has a public track record of preferring court opinions to settlements, as they establish precedent and clarify and advance the legal code, CNBC reported.

“We need new published opinions from courts that apply the law in modern markets in order to provide clarity to businesses. This requires litigation that sets out the boundaries of the law as applied to current markets, and we need to be willing to take risks and ask the courts to reconsider the application of old precedents to those markets,” Kantar said in January.

Will Google do anything to avoid being investigated for violating antitrust laws? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Last year, Google’s selling of ads on other websites and apps accounted for $31.7 billion of revenues, roughly 12% of Alphabet’s total.

The company also faces two ongoing probes in Europe on similar antitrust allegations, the New York Post reported.

Google did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!