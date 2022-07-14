A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
GOP lawmaker: It is a 'religion' to the left that you affirm men can get pregnant

'These are the same people who want to force young women to compete against biological men in girls’ sports'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:23pm
(BREITBART) – During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), fresh off of his dust-up with a University of California Berkely professor over the ability of men to get pregnant, discussed the exchange.

He likened Democrats’ belief in blurred lines of gender to religion.

“I think it’s a fact, Sean, and you know what, but for today’s Democrats elite and Democrat leaders, it’s not only not a fact, it is religion to them that you affirm that men can get pregnant and if you don’t say it, then you are responsible for violence,” he said. “I mean, this is their line.”

