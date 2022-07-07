Governor: We'll see Biden 'in court' over voter ID

The governor of Arizona has delivered a blunt message to Joe Biden, whose government lawyers apparently are suing the state over its voter ID requirements: to be a citizen, to be a resident, and to be "alive on the day you vote."

The comments come from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who was asked about the Biden administration's challenge to the state's common-sense election requirements.

#WATCH | Arizona Gov. @DougDucey about election integrity laws: "If the Biden administration wants to challenge that, we'll see them in court." pic.twitter.com/V5Rp7KLByu — El American (@ElAmerican_) July 7, 2022

He said, "We'll see you in court, Mr. President. I mean, you've got to be kidding me. Everybody knows that you have to present voter ID, you have to be a citizen, you have to be a resident, and you should be alive on the day you vote.

"In Arizona we make it hard if not impossible to cheat, and very easy to vote if you are a citizen. If the Biden administration wants to challenge that, we'll see them in court."

The Gateway Pundit reported Biden is suing the state "to prevent a law requiring all voters to provide proof of citizenship to vote."

The state recently adopted HB2492, by state Rep. Jake Hoffman, that "requires that voters show proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in any election."

The report points out that federal law itself "prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections."

It explained, "But the Biden Regime knows Democrats can’t win elections without cheating – they need illegals and dead people ‘voting’ in every election in order to win."

The publication also explained the Biden Department of Justice claims the new state law violates the National Voter Registration Act.

The report added, "Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk pointed out the blatant scam. Democrats want to block this law requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections while they allow millions of illegal immigrants to flow through Arizona’s wide-open southern border."

