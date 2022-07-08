A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Greta Thunberg fumes as E.U. declares nuclear, natural gas 'green'

'We desperately need real renewable energy, not false solutions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2022 at 3:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Members of European Parliament (MEPs) voted on July 6 not to reject adding nuclear and natural gas activities to the European Union taxonomy for sustainable investments, paving the way for the EU to include such projects in its so-called “green” investments.

As OilPrice.com's Tsvetana reports, in a vote on Wednesday, most members of the European Parliament did not support a motion to block the Commission’s proposal. A total of 278 MEPs voted in favor of the resolution to block the proposal, 328 voted against, and 33 abstained. The vote failed to reach an absolute majority of 353 MEPs which was needed for Parliament to veto the Commission’s proposal.

If neither Parliament nor Council object to the proposal by July 11, 2022, the act will enter into force and apply as of January 1, 2023, the European Parliament said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Greta Thunberg fumes as E.U. declares nuclear, natural gas 'green'
Germany's largest landlord to restrict heating at night
Governor launches investigation into school district of teaching CRT
United Nations warns world is facing food 'destabilization'
Suburban women handed Biden 2020 victory, but now they're dropping him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×