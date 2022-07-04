A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S. WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Guatemalan prez suggests Biden letting drugs in from Venezuela to 'negotiate oil'

'95% of the planes land in Venezuela and they come empty'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2022 at 12:35pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden talks on the phone, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in the Oval Office Dining Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden talks on the phone, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in the Oval Office Dining Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(BREITBART) -- President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview last week that President Joe Biden should take more action to prevent drug trafficking out of Venezuela, suggesting that Biden’s decision to “negotiate oil” with the repressive Venezuelan socialist regime may be negatively impacting law enforcement efforts.

Giammattei spoke to Breitbart News’ Ashley Oliver in Washington, DC, last week, during a visit to address the Organization of American States (OAS), the 2022 International Religious Freedom Conference, and for meetings with Biden administration officials, among other appearances.

In addition to discussing the transnational drug trade, Giammattei broached a wide range of topics including his advocacy for defending unborn children and communications woes with Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House’s point person on southern border policy.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







America's emissions cuts obliterated by foreign coal-plant emissions
Biden and Pelosi turn to 'hysteria' after fall of Roe
Telehealth: The good that came out of COVID
Teachers unions showing 'sharp decrease' in membership
'Get the f*** out of here!': Squad member Ilhan Omar booed by 10,000 in OWN district
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×