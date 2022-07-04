Guatemalan prez suggests Biden letting drugs in from Venezuela to 'negotiate oil'

(BREITBART) -- President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview last week that President Joe Biden should take more action to prevent drug trafficking out of Venezuela, suggesting that Biden’s decision to “negotiate oil” with the repressive Venezuelan socialist regime may be negatively impacting law enforcement efforts.

Giammattei spoke to Breitbart News’ Ashley Oliver in Washington, DC, last week, during a visit to address the Organization of American States (OAS), the 2022 International Religious Freedom Conference, and for meetings with Biden administration officials, among other appearances.

In addition to discussing the transnational drug trade, Giammattei broached a wide range of topics including his advocacy for defending unborn children and communications woes with Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House’s point person on southern border policy.

Read the full story ›