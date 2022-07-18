'Heartbreaking': Lesbian champion regrets children being victimized

There are a lot of people in America who regret that children have been caught up in the LGBT social movement – the one Joe Biden has established as one of his top priorities, along with unlimited abortion, for the nation.

Obviously, there are parents. And conservatives. And Republicans. And grandparents. And Christians. And more.

And now: One lesbian activist.

This is the heartbreaking reality of what the woke activists have done to our community with their push to sexualize & indoctrinate children. So many of us feel this way. Had we known this is what our fight for equality would have led to, we wouldn’t have fought for it at all 💔 pic.twitter.com/TRm1CbKlH3 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgroomers) July 17, 2022

TRENDING: Health experts quit CDC, NIH due to 'bad science'

The message was posted online by a Twitter account calling itself "Gays Against Groomers."

That group explains, "This is the heartbreaking reality of what the woke activists have done to our community with their push to sexualize & indoctrinate children. So many of us feel this way. Had we known this is what our fight for equality would have led to, we wouldn't have fought for it at all."

A woman, known online only as Carol, said in a video, "If I would have understood when I was younger that fighting for my rights as a lesbian would mean allowing children to drag shows, attaching child molesters to our community, and allowing children to change their sex before they even know what their favorite color is, I would have never done it."

Will leftists ever stop their push to victimize children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

After a long pause, she added, "Never."

A comment at the Gateway Pundit said the video reveals the thoughts of "a self-proclaimed lesbian woman … on what is happening today in the woke community."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!