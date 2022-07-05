High gas prices due to Biden's push for 'liberal world order'

"This is about the future of the liberal world order and we have to stand firm," declared Biden administration official Brian Deese.

That was the administration's answer to the question posed by CNN: "What do you say to those families who say, 'Listen, we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years. This is just not sustainable'?"

"Liberal world order" is apparently what globalists meant all along when they spoke of a "new world order" and a "new normal."

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, uses the "Great Reset" to refer to the globalist vision for the future. The elite met there again in May to reassert their control over politics worldwide.

Expanding bloated NATO remains atop their agenda, by adding Sweden and Finland to its membership. This begins a process that, if completed, will require the United States to send troops to those countries if they are ever attacked, further entangling our country in the intractable conflicts of Europe.

Also called the "liberal international order," globalists insist on a system in which all the important decisions are made by phony experts who set norms of conduct without input or rejection by citizens of individual nation-states. The views of American voters are irrelevant under this scheme, as voters are then told we are bound by treaties and must participate in foreign wars.

"For as long as it takes" was the talking point chanted by Joe Biden to the press, who followed him all the way to Madrid, Spain, to cover the NATO Summit and him questions he's been avoiding. Ignoring Peter Doocy of Fox News, Biden referred to his cheat sheet and revealed that "I'm supposed to go down the list here."

The first name on Biden's list was an Associated Press reporter, who asked Biden about the recent pledge by the democratic G7 leaders to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes." The AP reporter asked, "I'm wondering if you would explain what that means to the American people, 'for as long as it takes'?"

"We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden responded, without directly answering the question. "We are going to stick with Ukraine as long as it takes to make sure that they are not defeated by Russia."

Next on Biden's list was a reporter from the Democrat-friendly New York Times, who asked Biden how his plan to cap Russian exports would affect the high price of gasoline in the United States.

"Are you confident that that cap would bring down prices for American drivers? How long is it fair to expect American drivers to pay a premium because of this war?"

Biden apparently did not understand this simple question, so the reporter had to repeat it.

"The war has pushed prices up," the Times reporter continued, although gas prices were already rising before the war began. "How long is it fair to expect American drivers to pay that premium for this war?"

"As long as it takes," Biden chanted again like a trained parrot, "so Russia cannot defeat Ukraine. This is a critical position for the world. Why do we have NATO?"

Let's hope no one asks Putin or Biden why he has nuclear missiles.

With that circular reasoning, Biden declared "I'm outta here." He then ignored a roomful of reporters, including Fox's Doocy, who shouted questions as he left the stage.

NATO's original purpose was to protect Western Europe from invasion by the Soviet Union, but that communist nation disintegrated 30 years ago. Originally consisting of 12 countries, NATO membership increases to an unmanageable 32 with the addition of Sweden and Finland, and their admission doubles the length of the tense land border between NATO and Russia from 754 miles to 1,584 miles.

Biden will not defend our southern border, so he should not be committing Americans to defend a long border with Russia that is being doubled in length. "There's going to be a new world order out there," Biden told CEOs at the Business Roundtable on March 21, "and we've got to lead it," though he never explained why.

Standing firm for the "liberal world order" is the defense asserted by the Biden administration to gas costing $5 per gallon.

Conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., fresh from her landslide primary victory against an all-out attempt by liberals to unseat her, criticized Democrats for imposing higher gas prices to prop up a liberal world order. "The White House openly stated that you're just going to have to pay more in gas so that they can hold the 'liberal world order,'" Boebert tweeted.

The cat is out of the bag: Higher gas prices are due to Democrats' insistence on a liberal world order. No thanks to that.

