Hillsdale college pres: Education departments 'dumbest part of every college'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “Ed departments…they’re the dumbest part of every college,” the president of Hillsdale College said in a video published June 30 by News Channel 5.

“If you study physics, there’s a subject, right? How does the physical world work? That’s hard to figure out,” President Larry Arnn said at a meeting in June with the governor of Tennessee.

“Education is the study of how to teach,” Arnn (pictured) said in the video. “Is that a separate art? I don’t think so.”

Read the full story ›