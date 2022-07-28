A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Home purchase activity nears pandemic levels

Mortgage applications declined for 4th consecutive week

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2022 at 4:05pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey found mortgage applications fell 1.8% for the week ending July 22, 2022, from the previous week. The decrease was the fourth week in a row as home purchase activity nears pandemic levels.

"Mortgage applications declined for the fourth consecutive week to the lowest level of activity since February 2000," said Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting.

The survey comes as inflation woes and market uncertainty have sparked worry in potential buyers, causing them to avoid entering the market, Kan said.

Read the full story ›

