Homeless population hits record high in 1 state's capital

More people than ever living without shelter

Published July 2, 2022 at 3:24pm
Published July 2, 2022 at 3:24pm
(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – A new report shows that the homeless population in Sacramento, California is growing, with more people than ever living without shelter.

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, who once referred to himself as the "homeless czar," recently introduced a plan to house people across the state, but it only covers a fraction of what's needed.

According to the 2022 Homeless Point-In-Time Count conducted by Sacramento State University, there are currently an estimated 9,278 people living without proper shelter in the city. This is an increase of 67 percent over 2019, when the number was 5,561.

Read the full story ›

