'Hotter than an oven ... and I should know': Restaurant posts bizarre Anne Frank meme

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A bar and restaurant in Tiverton, Rhode Island apologized on Monday for posting an offensive meme on Friday of Anne Frank. It was a black and white picture of her with the phrase "It is hotter in here than an oven...and I should know" written across the picture and "#OhBoy" as the caption.

According to 1420 WBSM radio talk show host Jessica Machado, the owner, who has not been named, was the one who posted the meme on to the restaurant's since-deleted Facebook page, saying that it was a reference to how hot it was in the restaurant.

Anne Frank was a 15-year-old girl who famously hid with her family from the Nazis for two years. They were then captured by the Nazis and she and her sister, Margot, died in the Bergen-Belson concentration camp from typhus.

