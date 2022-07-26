A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S. WorldTHE HEAT IS ON
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Hotter than an oven ... and I should know': Restaurant posts bizarre Anne Frank meme

'We realize that it was incredibly inappropriate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2022 at 6:10pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Anne Frank featured in a Rhode Island restaurant's meme in July 2022. (Facebook screenshot)

Anne Frank featured in a Rhode Island restaurant's meme in July 2022. (Facebook screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A bar and restaurant in Tiverton, Rhode Island apologized on Monday for posting an offensive meme on Friday of Anne Frank. It was a black and white picture of her with the phrase "It is hotter in here than an oven...and I should know" written across the picture and "#OhBoy" as the caption.

According to 1420 WBSM radio talk show host Jessica Machado, the owner, who has not been named, was the one who posted the meme on to the restaurant's since-deleted Facebook page, saying that it was a reference to how hot it was in the restaurant.

Anne Frank was a 15-year-old girl who famously hid with her family from the Nazis for two years. They were then captured by the Nazis and she and her sister, Margot, died in the Bergen-Belson concentration camp from typhus.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ex-Pink Floyd star blasted for speaking at event tied to terrorists
Masked man throws bags of marijuana joints at diners in pub
'Hotter than an oven ... and I should know': Restaurant posts bizarre Anne Frank meme
Electric-bus fleet touted by Dems taken out of service after one burns up in battery fire
Yikes! Students can spend overnight trips with whichever sex they identify with
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×