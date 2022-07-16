A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
House Democrats pass measure to identify 'neo-Nazis' in military and law enforcement

'Such behavior, such extremism is a threat to us in all segments of society'

Published July 16, 2022 at 5:18pm
Published July 16, 2022 at 5:18pm
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Wei Chen shifts colors aboard the USS Charleston during a routine port visit at Subic Bay, Philippines, Jan. 21, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – House Democrats on July 13 voted to add an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual military spending bill, to identify “neo-Nazis” in the military and law enforcement.

The NDAA amendment was sponsored by Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and instructs the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Department of Defense (DOD) to publish a report analyzing “white supremacist and neo-Nazi activity” within military and law enforcement. The amendment passed in a 218–208 vote where it faced unilateral opposition from Republicans.

“Such behavior, such extremism is a threat to us in all segments of society. There is no reason to believe that our military is any different,” Schneider said on the House floor late on the evening on July 13 in defense of the amendment.

Read the full story ›

