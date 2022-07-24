A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Human bones unearthed at cemetery, thanks to groundhogs

'Very good diggers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2022 at 4:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Ralph Katieb on Unsplash)

(Photo by Ralph Katieb on Unsplash)

(KMOV) -- ALTON -- There are signs of digging in at least five locations at the Alton City Cemetery. At one of those locations, there’s a collection of bones, including a human femur bone, that have been dug up and left beside a grave.

Greg Wilkey and his wife visited the historic cemetery, which has graves dating back to the Civil War. They’re from Utah and were in Alton on a trip down the Mississippi River and saw the bones on Friday.

“Very good diggers,” he said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pete Rose to appear on Phillies' Field for first time in more than 30 years
Human bones unearthed at cemetery, thanks to groundhogs
'You're a demon' and 'I'm going to f***ing kill you!' shouts pharmacist
'Boy, I'll ... choke slam you': Preschool employee accused of threat arrested
Parents push back when schools given LGBT-affirming kids' books
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×