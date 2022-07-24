Human bones unearthed at cemetery, thanks to groundhogs

(KMOV) -- ALTON -- There are signs of digging in at least five locations at the Alton City Cemetery. At one of those locations, there’s a collection of bones, including a human femur bone, that have been dug up and left beside a grave.

Greg Wilkey and his wife visited the historic cemetery, which has graves dating back to the Civil War. They’re from Utah and were in Alton on a trip down the Mississippi River and saw the bones on Friday.

“Very good diggers,” he said.

