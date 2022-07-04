A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hungary reiterates claim George Soros is fueling migrant crisis

'Increasingly aggressive and violent'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2022 at 6:48pm
The Hungarian government has successfully closed off its border to Syrian migrants (Photo: CBS News screenshot)

The Hungarian government has successfully closed off its border to Syrian migrants (Photo: CBS News video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó reiterated a claim that Jewish billionaire George Soros and the European Union are encouraging and organizing migrants to enter Serbia and Hungary on Monday, saying that migrants were attacking police and "acting aggressively" in Serbia, according to Hungarian media.

Szijjártó complained that migrants were "increasingly aggressive and violent," adding that pressure from migration was growing amid the war in Ukraine. "We must make clear that this is not a human rights issue," he said.

The foreign minister warned that the food supply crisis impacting the world would likely exacerbate the pressure from migrants, adding "I believe we are in the last hour that Brussels (an apparent reference to the EU) and NGOs linked to George Soros should stop encouraging migrants and organizing migration."

Read the full story ›

