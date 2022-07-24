'Your husband is the worst president we've ever had!': Jill Biden jeered

First Lady Jill Biden got an ice-cold reception upon her visit to a Connecticut ice-cream shop this week, as members of the public voiced their strong disapproval with her husband Joe as president.

"Your husband is the worst president we've ever had," one man shouted at Mrs. Biden on Wednesday, a day before her husband began treatment for the coronavirus.

"You owe us gas money!"

Biden responded with a smile, wave and this message: "Thank you! Thank you for your support, thank you!"

"You suck!" another man hollered outside the New Haven, Connecticut, eatery.

Online commeters noted:

"Shouldn't she be isolating if her husband has COVID? I'm sure she was in close proximity to him. Or have the rules changed and they no longer care? Or are they just faking this whole thing?"

"Her husband has COVID & she's walking around like no big deal. This is how you know COVID is a joke."

"Why is she always wearing different tablecloths as dresses? That would be completely embarrassed to be her designer."

"Dress from the Lowe's Patio Furniture Collection. 🤦🏻"

"She's wearing a curtain again 🤢 Can someone dress this woman, it's not like they don't have the money to hire a wardrobe stylist."

"Why are @SecretService laughing at people's complaints?"

"I love the laughter from the agents. Even they know it's true."

Another public demonstration of disaffection for Joe Biden took place recently in Stuart, Florida, where a local businessman displayed a large placard on his truck, reading, "I could sh** a better president."

