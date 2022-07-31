Infowars star Alex Jones' parent company files for bankruptcy

(FOX NEWS) -- Controversial Infowars star Alex Jones’ parent media company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy on Friday amid the defamation damages trial underway in Texas in which the family of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is seeking $150 million or more.

The trial in Austin, where Jones lives and Free Speech Systems is based, is to determine how much Jones should pay for defaming Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was among the 20 children and six educators killed in the nation’s deadliest school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

They and other Sandy Hook families suing Jones say they have suffered years of harassment and threats resulting from Jones' repeated false claims that the shooting was a hoax perpetuated to induce gun control measures or didn't happen. It wrapped up its first week of testimony Friday and is expected to conclude next week.

