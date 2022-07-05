A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Iran's maritime activity in Red Sea is 'most significant' in a decade

Israel's defense chief reveals satellite images of 4 warships patrolling area's waters

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 5, 2022 at 6:19pm
Seaman Charles Utayde monitors for contacts while standing watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS O'Kane in the Red Sea, Sept. 19, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday revealed satellite images he said showed the “most significant” Iranian military maritime activity in the Red Sea in a decade.

“Iran is expanding its activities in the maritime arena. Over the last year, Iran has seized international tankers and attacked vessels. Today, we can confirm that Iran is methodically basing itself in the Red Sea, with warships patrolling the southern region,” Gantz told the Economist Government Roundtable conference held in Greece.

“You can see the ships in the satellite images behind me,” he said, pointing to a slide of the four Iranian military warships, as his Greek and Cypriot counterparts — with whom he met earlier in the day — looked on.

