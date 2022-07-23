A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
J6 defendant who pled guilty to 'parading in U.S. capitol' commits suicide before sentencing

Gas field well service technician leaves behind mother, daughter, siblings

Published July 23, 2022 at 5:00pm
(PENN LIVE) – A Lycoming County man awaiting sentencing for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has died.

The death Wednesday of Mark R. Aungst, 47, of South Williamsport, was ruled a suicide, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said.

Aungst pleaded guilty June 27 in District of Columbia federal court to a charge of demonstrating or parading in a restricted building. His sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 27 before Judge Reggie B. Walton. He could have been sentenced up to six months in prison and fined $5,000.

Read the full story ›

