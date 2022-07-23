J6 defendant who pled guilty to 'parading in U.S. capitol' commits suicide before sentencing

(PENN LIVE) – A Lycoming County man awaiting sentencing for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has died.

The death Wednesday of Mark R. Aungst, 47, of South Williamsport, was ruled a suicide, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said.

Aungst pleaded guilty June 27 in District of Columbia federal court to a charge of demonstrating or parading in a restricted building. His sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 27 before Judge Reggie B. Walton. He could have been sentenced up to six months in prison and fined $5,000.

