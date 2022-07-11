Jan. 6 'investigators' caught in 'pack of lies'

The partisan Jan. 6 investigation committee set up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – apparently to blame President Trump for that day's riot – has been caught in a "pack of lies," according to one report, and now the founder of Oath Keepers, one of the organizations whose members are facing charges for the events, wants to confront committee members in person.

According to report from the Gateway Pundit, the testimony from one of the FBI's sources for information about that riot has been uncovered.

Hundreds went into the Capitol that day to express their distrust of the 2020 presidential election results. Some rioted, doing vandalism and such. And as of now, hundreds have been charged with offenses like trespassing and entering a closed government building, and many have remained behind bars without bond since their arrests.

Charges most prominently have been filed against members of several groups that mostly have acted in patriotic situations, like Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

The report explains the details about the government's "source" for allegations was leaked by a whistleblower.

They detail how that "Confidential Human Source," whose testimony mostly has been corroborated, provided the following information to the government about the riot:

CHS stated the Proud Boys were not involved in, nor did they inspire the breaking of the barriers at the Capitol building. CHS describe the scene as the crowd doing it as a “herd mentality,” and that it was not organized. The crowd was shouting “stop the vote,” as they made their way to the Capitol building. There were no overt threats of violence made at that time. CHS stated that the KC Proud Boys (KCPB) in attendance at the rally entered the Capitol building 30 minutes after the building was breached to help deescalate Trump supporters and law enforcement. Once KCPB entered the building, they told people to stop acting like anarchists and leave. KCPB told the people to start bagging trash from where trash cans were thrown at law enforcement, along with a woman who was saying the same thing to protestors. KCPB told protestors to stop at the doors of the House of Representatives, and that their voice was heard and it was time to go. A law enforcement officer gave a thumbs up to KCPB, as they were trying to clear the area of people trying to fight law enforcement. No one from KCPB were involved with the battery of a law enforcement officer, nor did anyone damage property in the capital building. KCPB then went back to a rental house and adhered to the curfew in place. CHS stated law enforcement seemed grateful as KCPB ushered individuals out of the building.

The Gateway Pundit report explained, "The FBI and the Department of Injustice continue to viciously politically persecute American Citizens and terrorize the public. Now they’ve been caught. Shame on the McCarthy-like January 6th Unselect Committee for abusing their power and using groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers as fall guys so they can punish their political opposition!"

The report explains the "Confidential Human Source," "infiltrated the Kansas City Proud Boy Group for over a year and a half before the January 6th event and kept the FBI goons informed on the group’s activity."

The report identified him as James Ehren Knowles.

"Not only that, but the informant also testifies to the FBI that Proud Boys planned to come to Washington, D.C., to risk their own safety to protect average Trump Supporters from Antifa attacks so MAGA folk could enjoy the day and 'get back to their hotels safely.' Meanwhile, the drinking fraternity, along with the ex-military/law enforcement group the 'Oath Keepers.' have become the fall guys along with President Trump for the entire phony 'Insurrection.'"

It is the Epoch Times that reported now Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes III has challenged Pelosi's partisan committee to let him speak -- on a live broadcast – about the committee's "pack of lies."

"If I were given a chance to give an opening statement, I’m writing up what I would give them," Rhodes told The Epoch Times. "If they decline to accept my offer, I’m going to go ahead and publish my opening statement."

He said, "They should jump at the opportunity, but they won’t because they don’t want that. What they want is what you’ve seen, which is just a scripted, controlled, pre-screened show trial. They’re only going to put people in front of the public that they know are going to say what they want them to say."

The Gateway Pundit charged, "The Unselect Committee criminals (led by Trump Hater Chairman Bennie Thomson and traitor Vice Chair Liz Cheney) plan on throwing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers further under the bus as the fall guys for their fabricated 'Insurrection.' They will more than likely attempt to tie individuals like Roger Stone, Rudy Guiliani and General Michael Flynn to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers by association, and then somehow convince America to believe that this means Trump was responsible for the phony crimes they have charged them with (like Obstruction of Justice and Seditious Conspiracy). They have literally withheld exculpatory evidence from the public that exonerates these groups so they can have crimes to link Trump to 'by association.' They have slandered these people’s names, locked them in solitary confinement and destroyed their chances of a fair trial in order to carry out their devious plan to keep Trump or anyone like him out of office."

In fact, and based on Pelosi's two failed impeach-and-remove campaigns against President Trump, the appearance is that the current hearings are being orchestrated specifically to try to keep President Trump from running for office in 2024.

DJHJMedia said besides the documents, a number of text messages also were leaked, and they hold "exculpatory evidence" that Pelosi's committee has concealed from the public.

The report explained," The congressional members of the January 6 Committee have been abusing their powers as lawmakers. Congress is supposed to run committees for legislative purposes and not for criminal investigations, which is what the January 6 Select Committee has been doing."

