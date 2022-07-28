JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit in $3.8 billion deal

(FOX BUSINESS) – JetBlue Airways announced on Thursday it reached a deal to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion.

"We are excited to deliver this compelling combination that turbocharges our strategic growth, enabling JetBlue to bring our unique blend of low fares and exceptional service to more customers, on more routes," JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Spirit terminated its merger agreement with Frontier Airlines. Frontier and JetBlue had been in a months-long bidding war for the Miramar, Florida-based Spirit that started in February after Frontier's parent company, Frontier Group Holdings, and Spirit announced a definitive merger agreement.

Read the full story ›