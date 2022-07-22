Joe Biden's pandemic of the VACCINATED

Joe Biden promised Americans that if they got vaccinated they could not and would not get COVID-19.

Another promise broken.

In fact, to prove it was a lie, after Biden received four shots, he contracted the virus, experiencing symptoms and being isolated from his staff.

To prove he's a serial liar, Biden answered a question about his latest plans to address a rise in the disease. "Getting vaccinated," he insisted.

He's not the only one sticking to the script.

Biden's top coronavirus adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci – who tested positive for COVID-19 last month after being quadruple vaccinated – acknowledged in a recent interview that the COVID vaccines "don't protect overly well" from infection. But he maintained they still have value.

"One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines – because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus – don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death," Fauci said.

But an analysis of Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine trials found the mRNA shots are more likely to land a recipient in the hospital than to provide protection from a severe adverse event. The findings were similar to those of a recent pre-print analysis that found "no evidence of a reduction in overall mortality in the mRNA vaccine trials." And a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that two doses of the mRNA vaccines increased the risk of COVID-19 infection during the omicron wave.

That's what the DATA shows.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the technology platform behind the mRNA vaccines and a leading critic of the COVID-19 shots, summarized Thursday on Gettr what current scientific research and real-world science indicate.

"The highly inoculated are the ones at most risk for clinical COVID, hospitalization and death with these escape mutant variants, and they are the ones breeding the next round of escape mutants," he wrote.

He's not the only saying that.

Dr. Harvey Risch, a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, said in an EpochTV interview published Wednesday that the antibodies triggered by COVID-19 vaccines are interfering with people's immune systems as newer virus variants emerge.

The White House said Biden is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which is produced by Pfizer. Fauci said he experienced a rebound of COVID symptoms after he was treated with the drug.

Good luck! In fact, Pfizer's own trial data showed the drug may not be effective for people who have received a COVID vaccine.

The Pfizer Paxlovid trial was stopped, pointed out Malone, due to a lack of efficacy in standard risk patients. Lab studies, he further noted, show coronavirus has been able to evade the drug in multiple ways.

Another big win for Big Pharma, while it still mocks ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine – not to mention suppressing them.

Remember what Biden said when mandating the shots? He warned last December of "a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated." And he scolded the COVID vaccine skeptics by repeatedly declaring the nation is experiencing a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent cardiologist, epidemiologist and critic of the COVID vaccines, wondered Thursday how Biden will walk back that statement.

In his interview July 12 with Fox News' Neil Cavuto, Fauci said that "even though [vaccination] didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease.

"And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected – the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated."

However the consensus among physicians and scientists has been that, regardless of vaccination status, the current BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, while very contagious, present with mild symptoms in most people.

I'm glad I never yielded to "experts" by taking the "vaccine," if you could call it that.

