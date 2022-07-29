Justice Alito jokes: Prince Harry's condemnation 'really wounded me'

In his first public appearance since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Associate Justice Samuel Alito got in a dig at some of the foreign leaders who criticized the historic opinion he authored.

"I had the honor this term of writing, I think, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law," he said at a July 21 conference on religious liberty in Rome.

One, he said, in a light-hearted tone, was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"But he has paid the price," Alito said to laughter from the audience, alluding to Johnson's announcement of his resignation earlier this month.

The event was hosted by the University of Notre Dame Law School, which posted video of the speech Thursday night.

Other critics Alito mentioned were French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"But what really wounded me was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision whose name may not be spoken with the Russian attack on Ukraine," Alito said, referring to Prince Harry.

"Well, despite this temptation I'm not going to talk about cases from other countries," he said.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this month, Harry alluded to the overturn of Roe as part of "a global assault on democracy and freedom."

Alito then turned to his main message.

"All I am going to say is that ultimately if we are going to win the battle to protect religious freedom in an increasingly secular society we will need more than positive law," he said.

The challenge, he said, is to convince the "increasing number of young Americans" who don't identify with a religion that religious liberty should be protected.

See the speech:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Friday called Alito's remarks about the reaction of world leaders "alarming" and "politicized," charging they demonstrated a "legitimacy crisis" in the court, Business Insider reported.

The leader of the House's far-left "squad" also called on Alito to provide an update on the court's probe of how the draft opinion overturning Roe was leaked.

"Remember: it was Alito's opinion that leaked," she wrote. "That fact paired with his politicized remarks below should be alarming to anyone. The Supreme Court is in a legitimacy crisis. Chief Justice Roberts has a responsibility to share the progress & results of SCOTUS' leak investigation."

Ocasio-Cortez among 17 congressional Democrats arrested outside the Supreme Court for joining a pro-abortion protest that blocked traffic. She and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., held their hands behind their backs, apparently pretending to be handcuffed, as they were escorted by police.

