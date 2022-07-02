A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Kangaroo was released from enclosure by a parrot

Clever bird learned to open lock

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2022 at 11:00am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(UPI) – The owners of a kangaroo that was spotted wandering around a Louisiana town said the marsupial was released from his enclosure by a mischievous parrot.

The kangaroo, named Baxter, was caught on camera wandering around Zachary on Wednesday and local police said the animal was safely captured and returned to its home Thursday morning.

Baxter's owners run a non-profit called Bird Recovery International, which specializes in returning exotic wild birds to their natural habitat. They said Baxter shares his home with more than a dozen parrots and one of the birds, named Thor, recently learned to open the lock to the kangaroo's enclosure.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chick-fil-A is America's favorite restaurant for 8th year in a row
Never-before-seen crystals found in perfectly preserved meteorite dust
Kangaroo was released from enclosure by a parrot
Pregnant student wins discrimination case against college
The military went woke, now it can't find recruits
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×