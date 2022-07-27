'Kids are off limits': Florida sues bar that let children attend drag shows

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Florida is suing a bar that hosted drag shows with children present after investigators found that the establishment was exposing minors to sexually explicit content, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the complaint and spoke out against sexualized content targeting children during a Wednesday speech in Tampa on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

TRENDING: The left wants to abolish everything, even this column

Florida stands with parents to protect children. Exposing children to inappropriate sexualized content is wrong and the state will hold accountable those establishments that transgress this clear boundary. pic.twitter.com/HfmJOvdaPT — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 27, 2022

“It used to be – people have different views about what they want to do as adults – but it used to be, you know, the kids are off limits,” DeSantis said. “No one wanted to bring the kids into any of this stuff, and we’ve got to get back to that.”

Florida is attempting to revoke the liquor license at R House, a Miami-area bar, through a complaint which details numerous incidents in which children were allegedly exposed to explicit sexual content there with the full knowledge of the bar. In one instance, a male dancer wearing G-string underwear stuffed with dollar bills with his buttocks fully exposed paraded a young girl aged about 3 to 5 through the restaurant while holding her hand, the complaint alleges.

In another instance, a presumably male dancer gyrated and pole-danced in revealing women’s clothing while waving dollar bills, the complaint alleges. R House was not only aware that children may be present during such performances, but they also offered a children’s menu for kids 12 and under.

“There was a video out of Dallas where they had all these young kids putting money in the underwear of these drag queens at a bar, and that’s totally unacceptable,” DeSantis said. “A week or two later there was video from a place that had similar stuff and then that was identified as being in Florida.”

“Having kids involved in this is wrong. That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida and it is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people,” he said. “That is not the way you look out for our children. You protect children, you do not expose them to things that are inappropriate.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis’s office shared a copy of Florida’s complaint against the bar and did not comment further. R House did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

EDITOR'S NOTE: During the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness, the greatest madness of all may be today's shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America's children into the dark world of transgenderism. Countless LGBT activists, including many public-school teachers, have taken to proselytizing the new transgender salvation to America's children, both on social media and within the schools themselves. Even Biden's far-left Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, declaring ghoulishly, "We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need." The result? Untold numbers of America's kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in the July issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "WHAT'S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?"

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!