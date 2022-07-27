A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Kids are off limits': Florida sues bar that let children attend drag shows

DeSantis: 'You protect children, you do not expose them to things that are inappropriate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2022 at 3:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in Tampa on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in Tampa on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Video screenshot)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Florida is suing a bar that hosted drag shows with children present after investigators found that the establishment was exposing minors to sexually explicit content, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the complaint and spoke out against sexualized content targeting children during a Wednesday speech in Tampa on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

TRENDING: The left wants to abolish everything, even this column

“It used to be – people have different views about what they want to do as adults – but it used to be, you know, the kids are off limits,” DeSantis said. “No one wanted to bring the kids into any of this stuff, and we’ve got to get back to that.”

Florida is attempting to revoke the liquor license at R House, a Miami-area bar, through a complaint which details numerous incidents in which children were allegedly exposed to explicit sexual content there with the full knowledge of the bar. In one instance, a male dancer wearing G-string underwear stuffed with dollar bills with his buttocks fully exposed paraded a young girl aged about 3 to 5 through the restaurant while holding her hand, the complaint alleges.

In another instance, a presumably male dancer gyrated and pole-danced in revealing women’s clothing while waving dollar bills, the complaint alleges. R House was not only aware that children may be present during such performances, but they also offered a children’s menu for kids 12 and under.

“There was a video out of Dallas where they had all these young kids putting money in the underwear of these drag queens at a bar, and that’s totally unacceptable,” DeSantis said. “A week or two later there was video from a place that had similar stuff and then that was identified as being in Florida.”

“Having kids involved in this is wrong. That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida and it is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people,” he said. “That is not the way you look out for our children. You protect children, you do not expose them to things that are inappropriate.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis’s office shared a copy of Florida’s complaint against the bar and did not comment further. R House did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

EDITOR'S NOTE: During the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness, the greatest madness of all may be today's shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America's children into the dark world of transgenderism. Countless LGBT activists, including many public-school teachers, have taken to proselytizing the new transgender salvation to America's children, both on social media and within the schools themselves. Even Biden's far-left Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, declaring ghoulishly, "We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need." The result? Untold numbers of America's kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in the July issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "WHAT'S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?"

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







One of most violent and offensive video-game franchises ever gets woke makeover
DeSantis spokeswoman shreds Washington Post for 2,000-word whine about her tweets
Dow rallies 400 as Powell hints Fed could slow pace of rate hikes, Nasdaq jumps 4%
'Kids are off limits': Florida sues bar that let children attend drag shows
'Ghost tracks' of 88 adults and kids dating back to Ice Age found in Utah desert
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×