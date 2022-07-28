A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kim Jong Un still not ready to conduct nuclear test, experts say

'Our armed forces are now fully prepared to cope with any sort of crisis'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2022 at 4:59pm
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Feb. 23, 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brittany E. N. Murphy)

(FOX NEWS) – In his speech for the 69th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War on Wednesday, Kim Jong Un warned Seoul and Washington that his country's nuclear war deterrent is ready to mobilize to complete its unspecified mission.

"Our armed forces are now fully prepared to cope with any sort of crisis," the North's state-controlled media KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Kim also accused the U.S. of "demonizing" North Korea to justify its hostile policies while criticizing the upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises as an example of its double standards, as it is banned to test and develop nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Read the full story ›

