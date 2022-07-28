Kim Jong Un still not ready to conduct nuclear test, experts say

(FOX NEWS) – In his speech for the 69th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War on Wednesday, Kim Jong Un warned Seoul and Washington that his country's nuclear war deterrent is ready to mobilize to complete its unspecified mission.

"Our armed forces are now fully prepared to cope with any sort of crisis," the North's state-controlled media KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Kim also accused the U.S. of "demonizing" North Korea to justify its hostile policies while criticizing the upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises as an example of its double standards, as it is banned to test and develop nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

