Laura Ingraham trashes Liz Cheney as 'unrepentant liar'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham lambasted Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming Wednesday night, accusing Cheney of peddling “lies” and “smears.”

“Liz Cheney isn’t just a wrecking ball to the constitution, she’s an unrepentant liar,” Ingraham said. “She isn’t just smearing Trump, she’s smearing the entire country that voted for Trump and she repeatedly lies about what the America first movement is all about.”

After playing a clip of Cheney claiming that Republicans could not claim to be loyal to the Constitution and support Trump, Ingraham sounded off on Cheney’s claim.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Cheney and Republican Rep. Alan Kinzinger to the Jan. 6 Committee after Republicans boycotted the panel following Pelosi’s refusal to allow Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana to serve.

“We are the ones trying to save the Constitution, Liz, from you and your new pals who want to abolish, I don’t know, just the Senate, [eliminate] the Electoral College, destroy the Supreme Court, force Americans to submit to global rules made by international bureaucrats, just that,” Ingraham said.

Democrats have called for expanding the Supreme Court in the wake of rulings that overturned Roe v. Wade, limited the power of the EPA to regulate emissions and struck down provisions of New York’s law regarding concealed carry.

Ingraham also accused Liz Cheney of lying about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, saying Trump sought to dispute the electoral counts as Democrats did during the tabulation of the votes in 2001, 2005 and 2017, playing comments from then-Democratic Reps. Alcee Hastings of Florida, Stephanie Tubbs Jones of Ohio and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

“She wants Nancy Pelosi to remain as Speaker of the House,” Ingraham said. “By supporting her and the Democrats, she supports the radical anti-Americanism that tears down our statues, hurts our standard of living, undermines our military, trashes our culture…generally tells the rest of the world that America is and always has been evil.”

“The GOP has moved on from Liz Cheney,” Ingraham said.

Cheney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

