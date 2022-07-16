Lawmaker celebrates vandalism of pro-life sign

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

As violence and vandalism sweep the nation in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s reversal, there has been little condemnation of these acts from the abortion industry and its defenders. In fact, it is often downplayed, if not outright denied — but for one Washington Democrat, it wasn’t ignored. It was celebrated.

Washington State Senator Emily Randall posted a video on Instagram expressing her pleasure about a pro-life billboard that had been vandalized. “Had to pull over on my drive through Gorst when I saw the decorated/corrected billboard,” she wrote over a video of herself. “Abortion is healthcare,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “Fight for your rights.”

The billboard had been posted by the Anti-Choice Project and originally read, “Some choices are wrong… end abortion!” next to an image of a preborn baby. Vandals crossed out “wrong” and replaced it with “health care,” and crossed out “end abortion” entirely.

Randall’s video is concerning not just because she refused to condemn a crime committed in her district, but because she outright encouraged more criminal activity with her video.

Constant violent attacks have been committed against the pro-life movement within the last month by pro-abortion activists. These crimes — directed mainly at pregnancy resource centers and churches — have included arson, property damage, fire bombings, anti-Catholic hate crimes, and much more. A common refrain has been the ominous warning from Jane’s Revenge: “If abortions aren’t safe then neither are you.”

Are leftist lawmakers breaking the law by encouraging vandalism?

Communiques from Jane’s Revenge have grown increasingly violent and threatening, and have warned that it won’t just be churches, political offices, and pregnancy centers targeted in the future. “So far it’s just been pregnancy crisis centers, but tomorrow it might be your cars, your homes, or even your lives,” the group recently threatened. Other groups, like Ruth Sent Us, doxxed pro-life Supreme Court justices by posting their home addresses online; initially, this led to protests outside the justices’ homes. But the threat soon grew much more serious when an armed abortion supporter was arrested following an assassination plot against Justice Kavanaugh.

With her video, Randall encourages this kind of terrorist activity to continue. As a state senator, she is supposed to represent all the people in her district, not just the ones who support abortion. And violent, criminal, terrorist activity to intimidate others into changing their political actions or views is never acceptable.

