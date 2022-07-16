A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Lia Thomas nominated for NCAA 'Woman of the Year' award

Transgender athlete smashing female swimming records

(FOX NEWS) – The University of Pennsylvania nominated swimmer Lia Thomas for the NCAA "Woman of the Year" award.

According to an announcement from the NCAA, the University of Pennsylvania nominated the transgender athlete for the award, which recognizes female student-athletes.

"Established in 1991, the award recognizes female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college careers," the NCAA nomination page reads.

