Liberal protest group offers 'bounties' for info on where conservative justices are located

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A liberal protest group is offering cash to anyone who sees the conservative justices of the Supreme Court and provides their location.

The justices targeted by the group ShutDownDC are John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett. The group tweeted that it is willing to give "$50 to anyone who gives a confirmed sighting and $200 if the Justice or Justices are in the same area 30 minutes after their location is given."

All six of the justices being targeted ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that Mississippi can maintain its law banning abortion after 15 weeks of gestation on June 24.

