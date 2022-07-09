A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Liberal protest group offers 'bounties' for info on where conservative justices are located

Willing to 'give $50 to anyone who gives a confirmed sighting'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 9, 2022 at 5:58pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A liberal protest group is offering cash to anyone who sees the conservative justices of the Supreme Court and provides their location.

The justices targeted by the group ShutDownDC are John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett. The group tweeted that it is willing to give "$50 to anyone who gives a confirmed sighting and $200 if the Justice or Justices are in the same area 30 minutes after their location is given."

All six of the justices being targeted ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that Mississippi can maintain its law banning abortion after 15 weeks of gestation on June 24.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







