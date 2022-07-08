That 'liberal world order' guy … is he the shadow president?

A little over a year ago, I penned an article for WND asking who is really in charge of the Biden White House. By now it should painfully obvious to anyone with eyes, ears and a functioning brain that it sure as heck isn't Lunch Box Joe.

I postulated, agreeing with Ric Grenell, that it is likely Susan Rice. We remember Susan Rice, of Benghazi fame, where she ran cover for Obama and Hillary by repeating the lie, over and over, that the attack on the U.S. compound grew out of a protest against an online video. The only thing missing from the bullcrap explanation was that it was a "mostly peaceful" protest. She may have been and still may be Obama's No. 1 confidant. Uncle Joe also knew her well. And now she's part of the Biden administration and an integral part of the "Build Back Better" plan.

Yet it would seem we have another player, or players, in the running as Biden's "shadow president."

His name is Brian Deese. You're probably saying to yourself – wait, I know that name. And if you've been paying attention, you would. He was the guy who last week on CNN exclaimed, "Americans should 'stand firm' on paying record-high gas prices because the 'future of the liberal world order' is more important."

I don't know about you, but to me that's an odd thing for Biden's director of the National Economic Council to say. Sounds more like something that Bond villain and WEF head Klaus Schwab would say.

But is it really that odd? Well no – I don't think it is. Not when you look into this guy's history.

First, Deese has now been an integral part of two of the worst America-hating regimes in our history – the Obama and now Biden administrations. And worse, as if it could be worse, between his stints with Obama and now Biden, he ran BlackRock's ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investment program.

Ah, BlackRock – the world's largest asset-management firm. It was founded in 1988, possibly by the devil himself. If you're having trouble finding affordable housing, you can thank those guys. But I digress.

Writer, podcaster and conservative commentator JD Rucker recently did a deep dive into Mr. Deese's past.

Rucker found that at the ripe old age of 44, Brian Deese has been a true insider for some time. He began his career in 2008, working as the top economic adviser for the Hillary Clinton campaign. When the Dems threw her overboard in favor of the Golden Child, Obama, Deese jumped ship to work for Obama in the same capacity. He quickly climbed the ladder, being promoted to various positions, including the National Economic Council, Office and Management and Budget and finally to senior adviser to the president, where he played a major role in negotiating the disaster that was, and still is, the Paris climate agreement. Oh, and he was also responsible for overseeing Obama's nomination of that hack Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

Thanks to Mitch McConnell, that never saw the light of day. Never thought I'd thank ol' Mitch for anything. Likely never will again.

But it was really his time spent at BlackRock, from 2017 to 2020, as head of their ESG "Sustainable Investing Team" that molded Deese's thoughts on the New World Order. As global head, Deese wielded incredible power and influence. As Rucker points out, "ESG represents the most powerful tool the globalist elites are using to bring the Great Reset forward."

Through public-private partnerships, like BlackRock and the U.S. government, "elites will have unprecedented direct control over all our lives."

And this is why, in 2020, immediately after the presidential election, Deese left BlackRock to join the Biden administration. But did he ever really leave BlackRock? More likely, in the opinion of Rucker and me, he is the BlackRock insider that may be running the show from inside the White House.

And I don't think it's being done covertly. I think he was invited in to help usher in the Great Reset and the New World Order, or as Deese describes it: the Liberal World Order. And he/they are happy to use us and ruin the greatest nation on Earth to do so.

The question that could then be asked: Is it Deese running the show, or does he take marching orders from others at BlackRock? Who knows, for now.

