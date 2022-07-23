Liberals sell 'dismantling white supremacy' produce box for $45 in Canada

(VALIANT NEWS) – A Canadian online food store is selling a “Dismantling White Supremacy” box, consisting of produce farmed by BIPOC and others.

The Good Food Box is a project created by Toronto “food justice” organization, FoodShare, who advocates for the “right to food” and works to “challenge the systemic barriers that keep people from accessing the food they need to thrive.”

Like many other online produce stores, consumers can purchase a number of carefully curated boxes of food that can be delivered to their door in the Canadian city, including fresh meat and organic produce. However, The Good Food Box has now stepped it up with their Dismantling White Supremacy produce box.

