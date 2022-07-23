A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Liberals sell 'dismantling white supremacy' produce box for $45 in Canada

'Packed full of local, organic produce grown by farms that are led, run or owned by racialized folks'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2022 at 11:23am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(VALIANT NEWS) – A Canadian online food store is selling a “Dismantling White Supremacy” box, consisting of produce farmed by BIPOC and others.

The Good Food Box is a project created by Toronto “food justice” organization, FoodShare, who advocates for the “right to food” and works to “challenge the systemic barriers that keep people from accessing the food they need to thrive.”

Like many other online produce stores, consumers can purchase a number of carefully curated boxes of food that can be delivered to their door in the Canadian city, including fresh meat and organic produce. However, The Good Food Box has now stepped it up with their Dismantling White Supremacy produce box.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New elementary school to have all 'gender-neutral' bathrooms
Teachers' union chief accused of 'stoking' the culture war
Vatican cardinal calls for 'immediate' end to new fossil fuels
Pregnancy centers saving more babies, helping more women than ever before
Democrats block resolution condemning violence against pro-life centers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×