'Life on Earth is at stake': Network reporter suggests Biden use military to produce electric cars

'If this were the '40s, if this was after Pearl Harbor, maybe you would nationalize'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2022 at 4:02pm
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Fleitas, from Palm Bay, Florida, spray-paints an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aboard the USS Carl Vinson in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 31, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Isaiah B. Goessl)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

CNN correspondent Bill Weir suggested that the Biden administration mobilize the military to produce electric vehicles and claimed “life on Earth was at stake” due to climate change on CNN Tuesday.

Weir expressed frustration that the filibuster was preventing Congress from passing legislation and that President Joe Biden was limited in his ability to tackle climate change during his appearance on CNN. He suggested the nationalization of industries as one method to mitigate the issue.

“This is hung up on an old fashioned filibuster, sort of recent made up American rules when the fate of life on Earth is at stake,” Weir said. “If this were FDR, if this were the ’40s, if this was after Pearl Harbor, maybe you would nationalize in the way that they tried to get Ford and Chevy to make ventilators for COVID.”

“There’s a three year waiting list for Ford F-150 trucks. Why not throw the military might behind that? Why not use the military’s footprints as a symbol of a transition?” he said.

The waitlist for the electric Ford F-150 lightning reached three years in December, according to Motor Illustrated.

Biden announced executive actions to combat climate change Wednesday, including funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to combat extreme heat along with efforts to lower the cost of cooling homes.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







