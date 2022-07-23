Lion climbs into safari vehicle full of tourists

(WHO KNEW NEWS) – A terrifying video showing a big lion hopping into a safari car full of people has been making the rounds on social media.

The viral video was posted to TikTok on Tuesday by an account under the name, Life (@animalslions). The footage has garnered nearly 5 million views as of this writing. TikTok users were divided on their opinion as to the comments suggest. Some commenters called it a “dream” while those who found it terrifying said they’d “pass” on the experience.

The video was shot at a popular park in Crimea, according to the account’s bio. Taigan Safari Park in Belohorsk is known for offering tourists close encounters with large wild cats.

Read the full story ›