DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Lion climbs into safari vehicle full of tourists

Park in Crimea known for offering close encounters with large wild cats

WND News Services
Published July 23, 2022 at 11:17am
Lion climbs into safari park vehicle (video screenshot)

Lion climbs into safari park vehicle (video screenshot)

(WHO KNEW NEWS) – A terrifying video showing a big lion hopping into a safari car full of people has been making the rounds on social media.

The viral video was posted to TikTok on Tuesday by an account under the name, Life (@animalslions). The footage has garnered nearly 5 million views as of this writing. TikTok users were divided on their opinion as to the comments suggest. Some commenters called it a “dream” while those who found it terrifying said they’d “pass” on the experience.

The video was shot at a popular park in Crimea, according to the account’s bio. Taigan Safari Park in Belohorsk is known for offering tourists close encounters with large wild cats.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







