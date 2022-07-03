A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major automaker recalls thousands of vehicles over potential danger

2022 Toyota Tundra owners will be notified by end of July if they're affected

Published July 3, 2022 at 4:08pm
Published July 3, 2022 at 4:08pm
(Image by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Toyota is conducting a safety recall of around 46,000 2022 Tundra vehicles in the United States.

The Japanese automaker said the vehicles involved in the recall – including hybrid electric vehicles – have certain nuts that can loosen over time.

In some cases, these nuts can call off, potentially causing an axle shaft sub-assembly to separate from the axle, the company said in a statement. If complete separate were to occur, the company added, it could affect vehicle stability and break performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

Read the full story ›

