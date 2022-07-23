Major nation condemns WHO for 'unscientific' COVID guidance

The World Health Organization based its estimate of the number of people who would die from the COVID-19 pandemic on "erroneous assumptions" and "unscientific" model, charges the government of India.

The WHO's estimate – nearly twice as high as India's official COVID death toll – reflected the "one size fits all" approach of the United Nations agency, the government said, Breitbart News reported.

The complaint, summarized by the Times of India, was presented to a meeting of Parliament on Tuesday.

The WHO's model estimates the total of Indian coronavirus fatalities is about 4.7 million higher than the official government figure of 5.2 million.

India's health minister, Bharati Pravin Pawar, argued the WHO's modeling might fit smaller countries but cannot be applied to a massive, diverse country like India.

"The mathematical modeling based approach by WHO suffered from a number of inconsistencies and erroneous assumptions," Pawar wrote.

The health minister accused the WHO of extrapolating from a limited dataset of only 17 Indian states. And the data, she said, was collected at different times and with different methods, projecting onto India results from very different national environments.

Supporting Pawar's conclusion, India's Central Council of Health and Family Welfare unanimously passing a resolution condemning WHO's methodology.

The WHO initially estimated the global COVID-19 case fatality rate to be a catastrophic 3.4%, igniting panic and the draconian mitigation measures that data and studies later indicated caused more deaths than the virus itself. Early in the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a largely ignored article published in the New England Journal of Medicine predicting the case fatality rate for the coronavirus would turn out to be like that of a "severe seasonal influenza," about one-tenth of 1 percent.

Further complicating any estimates of COVID fatalities was the WHO's admission in January 2021 that the "gold-standard" PCR tests used to determine whether or not a person is infected with COVID-19 are not reliable.

Meanwhile, a study found that the CDC – using that flawed test and unprecedented data collection methods while instructing medical examiners, coroners and physicians to deemphasize underlying causes of death, or comorbidities – inflated COVID-19 fatality totals by an estimated 1,600%.

