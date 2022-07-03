Major U.S. city sees at least 35 people shot, 5 killed, in bloody July 4 weekend

(FOX NEWS) -- Thirty-five people were shot, five fatally, during a bloody holiday weekend in Chicago.

A 24-year-old woman was killed on Friday night during a shootout between two men in the city's Chinatown area, with one of the gunman and two others being wounded during the incident, according to reporting from ABC 7. The woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital but died of her injuries, police say.

Four more people were wounded Friday night in West Garfield Park when a man walking down the road opened fire on the group, with a 25-year-old man being struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition. The three other victims were also taken to the hospital but listed in good condition.

