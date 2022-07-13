A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man arrested for raping 10-year-old who got abortion is an illegal alien

Gerson Fuentes is a Guatemalan national unlawfully in U.S.

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2022 at 4:52pm
Gerson Fuentes (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

By Jennie Taer
Daily Caller News Foundation

The man who allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl who got an abortion was in the country illegally, according to Fox News.

Gerson Fuentes, of Guatemala, was in the U.S. as an illegal alien, according to Fox News. Fuentes, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the felony rape of a 10-year-old girl, who later traveled to Indiana to get an abortion, accordingto The Columbus Dispatch, which first reported that Fuentes may have been in the country illegally.

TRENDING: Jill Biden gets roasted over 'breakfast tacos'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on Fuentes, according to Fox News. He is currently being held under a $2 million bond, according to the Dispatch.

The girl received the abortion on June 30 and Franklin County Children Services notified authorities on June 22, according to the Dispatch.

Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who conducted the abortion, released the story to reporters on July 1. Bernard is being disciplined for a HIPAA violation in sharing the patient’s story publicly.

Bernard said that the child had to go to Indiana for the abortion because it’s illegal in Ohio. But the claim that abortion is illegal in Ohio was refuted by the state’s attorney general.

ICE, the Columbus Police Department and the local sheriff’s office didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for information on Fuente’s immigration status.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







