Man arrested for raping 10-year-old who got abortion is an illegal alien

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

The man who allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl who got an abortion was in the country illegally, according to Fox News.

Gerson Fuentes, of Guatemala, was in the U.S. as an illegal alien, according to Fox News. Fuentes, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the felony rape of a 10-year-old girl, who later traveled to Indiana to get an abortion, accordingto The Columbus Dispatch, which first reported that Fuentes may have been in the country illegally.

NEW: Per ICE source, Gerson Fuentes, the man charged with raping & impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally & ICE has placed a detainer on him with local law enforcement. The victim later traveled to Indiana for an abortion. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/NWftShZejw — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on Fuentes, according to Fox News. He is currently being held under a $2 million bond, according to the Dispatch.

The girl received the abortion on June 30 and Franklin County Children Services notified authorities on June 22, according to the Dispatch.

Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who conducted the abortion, released the story to reporters on July 1. Bernard is being disciplined for a HIPAA violation in sharing the patient’s story publicly.

Bernard said that the child had to go to Indiana for the abortion because it’s illegal in Ohio. But the claim that abortion is illegal in Ohio was refuted by the state’s attorney general.

ICE, the Columbus Police Department and the local sheriff’s office didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for information on Fuente’s immigration status.

