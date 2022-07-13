A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man charged with raping 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

Held on $2 million bail, which judge said was especially high to protect girl's safety

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2022 at 2:21pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with the rape of a 10-year-old girl who later travelled to Indiana for an abortion, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Police said 27-year-old Gershon Fuentes confessed to raping the child on at least two occasions, according to the Dispatch. The child reportedly obtained an abortion in Indianapolis June 30.

Franklin County Children Services referred the case to the police June 22, and the suspect is being tested for paternity.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, shared the story with the press July 1 and said the child had gone to Indiana for the abortion because it was illegal in her home state of Ohio, a fact that has been contested by the state’s attorney general. She has since been disciplined for a HIPAA violation for publicizing the patient’s details, Fox News reported.

Fuentes is being held on a $2 million bond, which the judge said was especially high in order to protect the child’s safety.

Bernard did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
