Man on parole begs climate activists to move so he doesn't go to jail for missing work

(CONSERVATIVEUS) – A group of protesters sat down and blocked all lanes of traffic on the inner loop of I-495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, near Exit 30 for Colesville Road/U.S. Route 29 at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
The Beltway climate change demonstrators were one of the multiple groups who illegally blocked the roads on Independence Day.
Police said 13 protesters were taken into custody on various charges, including resisting arrest, disturbing peace/hinder passage, and failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order. At least one counter-protester was also charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.