Man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower

(CBS NEWS) -- Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday.
The Okaloosa County sheriff's office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.
Advertisement - story continues below
Deputies chased him on foot before using the taser. When he was finally caught deputies found him with a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue.