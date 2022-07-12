A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower

Cops end up tasing suspect

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2022 at 8:36pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(CBS NEWS) -- Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday.

The Okaloosa County sheriff's office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.

Deputies chased him on foot before using the taser. When he was finally caught deputies found him with a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue.

